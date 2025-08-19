Quentin Tarantino never shies away from ranking his own movies, and in a recent sit-down on The Church of Tarantino podcast, the director pulled back the curtain on which films stand closest to his heart, which he considers his sharpest writing, and the ones he believes no one else could have possibly made. Known for bold statements almost as much as for bold filmmaking, the two-time Academy Award winner didn’t just stop at favorites. He also broke down why David Fincher, not him, is steering the upcoming “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” spin-off.

Quentin Tarantino Ranks His Own Films

For decades, Quentin Tarantino has been both his own fiercest critic and biggest fan. On the podcast The Church of Tarantino, he wasted no time in pointing out where his films land on his personal scoreboard. “‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is my favorite, ‘Inglourious Basterds’ is my best,” he admitted, while giving “Kill Bill” the honor of being the most purely “Tarantino” of them all.

“Every aspect about it is so particularly ripped, like with tentacles and bloody tissue, from my imagination and my id and my loves and my passion and my obsession,” he explained. “So I think ‘Kill Bill’ is the movie I was born to make, I think ‘Inglourious Basterds’ is my masterpiece, but ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is my favorite.”

The filmmaker also drew a clear line between writing and directing, singling out “Inglourious Basterds” as his sharpest screenplay. “I think ‘Inglourious Basterds’ is my best script, and I think ‘Hateful Eight’ and ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ are right behind,” he noted. But he gave a surprising nod to “The Hateful Eight” for another reason.

“There’s an aspect of ‘Hateful Eight’ that I actually think is probably my best directing of my material, i.e., the material is written and it’s solid. So it’s not like I have to create it, like ‘Kill Bill,’ it’s solid, it’s right there and I actually think it’s my best servicing [of] my material as a director.”

Despite the affection he still holds for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Tarantino won’t be the one expanding that world. Instead, Netflix has tapped David Fincher to direct the spin-off “The Adventures of Cliff Booth,” centered on Brad Pitt’s stuntman character. Tarantino admitted he loved the screenplay but couldn’t justify making it his swan song.

