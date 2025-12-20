When the video game-based supernatural horror film Five Nights at Freddy’s hit theaters in 2023, it turned out to be a solid box office performer. Despite earning a modest 33% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film grossed an impressive $291.6 million worldwide. Fast forward to 2025, and it has been two weeks since Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 arrived in cinemas. Although the sequel received a weaker critical response, holding a low 15% Rotten Tomatoes score, it has already collected $185.9 million globally. That said, matching the first film’s worldwide total now appears unlikely given its current trajectory.

On the domestic box office front, the sequel has surpassed the coveted $100 million milestone, ranking as the 18th highest-grossing title of 2025 domestically, as per Box Office Mojo. As of now, it trails behind four horror titles released this year: Final Destination: Bloodlines ($138.1 million), Weapons ($151.6 million), The Conjuring: Last Rites ($177.7 million), and Sinners ($279.7 million). As its theatrical run continues, the horror sequel is now closing in on the North American box office total of Denzel Washington’s action-packed 2018 film, The Equalizer 2. Let’s break down how much more Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 needs to earn domestically to outgross it.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 vs. The Equalizer 2 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $101.7 million

International: $84.2 million

Worldwide: $185.9 million

The Equalizer 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $102.1 million

International: $88.3 million

Worldwide: $190.4 million

Based on the above figures, the supernatural horror sequel currently trails the Denzel Washington-led action film by a narrow margin of around $400K at the North American box office. Given Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’s ongoing theatrical run and current momentum, it appears well-positioned to overtake The Equalizer 2 domestically in the coming days. The final box office outcome should become clear over the next few weeks.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 vs. The Equalizer Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Looking at domestic box office performance, here’s how all three films in the Equalizer franchise fared in North America:

The Equalizer (2014): $101.5 million The Equalizer 2 (2018): $102.1 million The Equalizer 3 (2024): $92.4 million

As the figures show, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has already edged past the first Equalizer film at the North American box office. It has also comfortably outperformed the third installment and, given its current momentum, is poised to surpass The Equalizer 2 in the coming days, effectively topping the domestic totals of the entire action franchise soon.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Story

Directed by Emma Tammi, the sequel follows Mike Schmidt as Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza reopens with new animatronics. Strange deaths and terrifying events begin again, pulling Mike deeper into the restaurant’s dark history and the evil forces still haunting it, as he struggles to survive the night once more.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Worldwide Box Office: James Cameron’s Epic Saga Crosses $50M In Two Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News