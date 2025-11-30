Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, starring Timothee Chalamet in the leading role, is preparing to hit the screens this Christmas. It will clash with Anaconda, and not to forget that Avatar: Fire and Ash will be releasing a week earlier. The sports drama is aiming for a modest opening, which is not particularly pleasant. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has been directed by Josh Safdie, the brother of Benny Safdie, who are popularly known as the Safdie brothers. According to reports, the brothers parted ways last year, and this is Josh’s first film following the split. Meanwhile, Benny directed The Smashing Machine, which was released a few months back and became a financial disaster.

How much is Marty Supreme expected to earn on its opening weekend at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Pro‘s long-range forecast report, Timothee Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme by A24 is eyeing a modest opening at the domestic box office. His last film, A Complete Unknown, was also released around the Christmas weekend. The report suggests that the upcoming sports drama is expected to earn between $7 million and $12 million on its opening weekend in North America.

The expected opening weekend collection of Timothee Chalamet’s upcoming movie is way below that of his previous film, A Complete Unknown. It will also clash with Anaconda, releasing on the same day. Additionally, Avatar: Fire and Ash will have a strong presence at the box office as it is releasing a week before Christmas, and it will be in its second weekend.

More about Marty Supreme

According to reports, Marty Supreme is loosely inspired by American tennis player Marty Reisman. Timothee Chalamet starred and co-produced the movie. It also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher in key roles, with Timothee in the titular role.

The official film synopsis states, “A ping pong drama set in New York City during the 1950s where up-and-coming table tennis star Marty Mauser goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.” A24’s Marty Supreme is set for release on December 25.

