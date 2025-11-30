Tron: Ares is one of the most underwhelming movies at the box office. It has surpassed the original Tron movie at the box office, surpassing the second film and becoming the franchise’s top grosser. The third installment is a massive commercial failure, and there is no room for it to recover now. Keep scrolling for the deets.

According to reports, it is the most expensive film in the trilogy. The film’s box office failure ensures that the franchise is discontinued for good. Despite the poor box office performance, the franchise has crossed the $500 million milestone owing to the Jared Leto-starrer film’s collection. The 2025 release is the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Tron: Ares at the worldwide box office

Based on Box Office Mojo’s report, Tron: Ares collected just $31k at the domestic box office on this Friday, which coincided with 2025’s Black Friday. It did not get any holiday boost at the North American box office. However, it declined by just 5.8% from last Friday. The film completed 50 days at the cinemas and its domestic total is $73.1 million.

Internationally, the film shows no such growth. The overseas collection of the sci-fi film is $68.9 million. Allied to the film’s domestic cume, the worldwide collection of Jared Leto’s movie is $142.1 million. The movie might not even cross the $150 million mark worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $73.1 million

International – $67 million

Worldwide – $142.1 million

How much more does it need to beat the worldwide haul of Tron: Legacy?

For the unversed, Tron: Legacy is the second installment in the Tron film franchise and the highest-grossing as well. It was released in 2010 and collected $400.07 million at the worldwide box office. Tron: Legacy collected $142.1 million worldwide, meaning it needs around $259 million more to outshine Tron: Legacy. Thus, the sci-fi film needs a 182% jump just to match the worldwide collection of its predecessor.

The 2025 movie will not be able to surpass the worldwide collection of Tron: Legacy; hence, the Jared Leto-starrer will conclude its journey as the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Check out the Tron movies’ worldwide collections

Tron: Legacy – $400.07 million Tron: Ares – $142.1 million Tron – $33.0 million

Directed by Joachim Ronning, Tron: Ares was released on October 10, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson, with Jeff Bridges reprising his role as Kevin Flynn.

