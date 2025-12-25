When Anaconda, the first installment of the action-adventure film series, slithered into theaters in 1997, it became an instant hit with audiences worldwide. More than 28 years later, another Anaconda movie has arrived on the big screen. Starring Ant-Man star Paul Rudd and School of Rock actor Jack Black, the latest Anaconda film just received its first critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The score may come as a surprise to some fans, given the star power involved with the film and the franchise’s popularity. So let’s see how the 2025 movie compares to the previous theatrical entries in the Anaconda series.

Anaconda (2025) vs. Franchise – Rotten Tomatoes Scores Comparison

Anaconda (2025) received only a 49% on Tomatometer based on 75 reviews. Rotten Tomatoes concluded its first reviews with the sentiment that the film is “a missed opportunity buoyed by a likable cast.”

While the Anaconda franchise spans six films in total, including the crossover Lake Placid vs. Anaconda, only three entries received a full theatrical release. The remaining made-for-TV or direct-to-video titles do not carry Rotten Tomatoes scores. With that in mind, here’s a look at how the three theatrical Anaconda films have performed on RT, and how the 2025 film compares to its predecessors.

Anaconda (1997): 40% Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004): 26% Anaconda (2025): 49%

As these scores indicate, the 2025 Anaconda currently holds the highest rating among theatrical entries in the franchise. The earlier films earned more modest critics’ scores, with the 1997 original at 40% and the 2004 sequel trailing further behind at 26%.

How Anaconda Compares With Paul Rudd & Jack Black’s Last Theatrical Releases

Before headlining Anaconda, Paul Rudd appeared earlier this year in the action-adventure film Death of a Unicorn, which earned a 52% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, Jack Black’s previous theatrical outing, A Minecraft Movie (2024), received a 48% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What’s Anaconda (2025) All About

Directed by Tom Gormican, the film is inspired by the original movie. It follows lifelong best friends Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who finally act on their dream of remaking their favorite childhood movie by traveling to the Amazon. Their light-hearted filmmaking adventure takes a deadly turn when a real giant anaconda appears, transforming their chaotic set into a fight for survival.

Anaconda – Official Trailer

