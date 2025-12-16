The Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer instantly captured the Internet’s attention after its release last night. Fans can’t stop speculating about what the Duffer Brothers have planned for the second installment of Season 5. The riveting trailer only piqued the audience’s curiosity.

The trailer features a rampage of action scenes along with an emotional segment of Steve Harrington and Dustin Henderson’s iconic duo. Let’s have a look at the few hidden easter eggs from the Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 trailer, which you probably missed.

MAX & HOLLY MAY RETURN TO THE REAL WORLD IN THE FINALE

Max and Holly are prominently featured throughout the trailer. However, in all the scenes, they are seen trying to escape from Henry Creel’s memory prison. They are seen passing through multiple doors and hoops to find the escape.

In one of the trailer scenes, Mr. Whatsit turns into Vecna, and Holly looks terrified. Max and Holly aren’t seen in the real world in any of the scenes. This subtly confirms that the makers might have planned their return in the finale, or they may be back in the last episode of Volume 2.

max and holly in the stranger things season 5, volume 2 trailer pic.twitter.com/Do1aNpx6Ct — sadie sink posts (@sadieposts) December 15, 2025

The Shock Jock Angle

The fifth episode of Stranger Things 5 is ‘Shock Jock’. It refers to the radio station of Steve Harrington and Robin. With the chances of Steve’s sacrifice, many believed that Harrington might die in this episode or suffer some significant injury.

Meanwhile, in the trailer, a scene shows Robin turning the electric current of the radio station tower, and a Demogorgon is seen suffering from an electric shock. This suggests that not Harrington, but a Demogorgon, might be the victim of a shock in episode 5.

THAT’S MY SHOCK JOCK MISS ROCKIN ROBIN pic.twitter.com/2q8P1N9lvW — Nicole | ST5 SPOILERS (@smalltownrobin) December 15, 2025

THE FOUR WILL SPLIT IN UPSIDE DOWN

Nancy, Dustin, Steve, and Jonathan enter the Upside Down to protect Holly from Vecna. There is a scene in the trailer where all four are together, but in a few shots, Steve and Dustin appear together. In other shots, Jonathan and Nancy are seen together.

This is a significant Easter egg in Volume 2; they may go on separate paths to figure out the reality of the Upside Down and attempt to rescue Holly from Vecna.

A TRAGIC DEATH IN STRANGER THINGS 5 VOLUME 2 IS ALMOST CONFIRMED

When the first trailer for Stranger Things 5 was released, a clip showed someone falling, but their identity was not disclosed. The same clip was part of the Volume 2 trailer, and the makers did not reveal who is falling. It suggests that a tragic death may be on the horizon in Volume 2, but it’s not clear who will be the victim. However, fans shouldn’t be surprised if the showrunners have planned multiple deaths at the end of the series.

So, these are some of the easter eggs from the Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer. It will be interesting to see how the season unfolds ahead of the finale.

