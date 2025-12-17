Now You See Me: Now You Don’t came back into the big screens as the Four Horsemen pull another clean move, this time after a long break. The film arrived in movie theaters in November 2025, landing 19 years after Now You See Me 2, and it brings back Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman for another slick round of tricks and misdirection.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Story & Cast Details

This time, the Four Horsemen are pulled together after years of falling out. The Robin Hood-style magic crew teams up with a younger set of magicians played by Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt. Their target is a money laundering crime syndicate led by Rosamund Pike’s icy new villain. The sharp-eyed fans also caught unadvertised returns from Lizzy Caplan and Mark Ruffalo, a move that added to the whisper campaign around the film after release.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Box Office Performance & Rotten Tomatoes Score

The numbers did their own magic. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t opened with the highest debut Rotten Tomatoes scores of the franchise and went on to gross $213 million worldwide, topping the box office for a time. The threequel turned out to be a modest win before Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2 moved in to dominate theaters, and now the film is ready for a second life at home.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Digital Release Date, Bonus Features, & Special Content

Lionsgate has confirmed the movie will be available on VOD from December 16 across Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google TV, and YouTube.

Enjoy some magic for the holidays. #NowYouSeeMe: Now You Don’t – NOW PLAYING in theaters and coming to Digital TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/3GYCjOsT13 — Now You See Me (@NYSMmovie) December 15, 2025

The home release also arrives with a solid stack of special features that lean into how the trick was pulled off. These include an audio commentary with director Ruben Fleischer and producer Bobby Cohen, Lord of Illusions, following Fleischer’s entry into the series, Now You See Me… Again with Eisenberg, Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman on returning for the third film, and Heart of Stone focusing on Rosamund Pike’s turn as Veronika Vanderberg.

The list continues with Quick Change, spotlighting costume designer Sophie Canale, Nothing Up My Sleeve, revealing the work with three magic consultants to create real on-camera illusions, and The Magic Castle, touring the sets with production designer David Scheunemann, including the Abu Dhabi shoots and production challenges. Deleted and extended scenes and the theatrical trailer round out the package.

Now You See Me Franchise Future & Where You Can Stream The Previous Movies

The ending clearly lines up a fourth movie, which is already confirmed to be in development. Until Now You See Me 4 arrives, fans can revisit the whole story at home. Alongside the new VOD release, 2013’s Now You See Me and 2016’s Now You See Me 2 remain available to stream via MovieSphere+, an add-on to some platforms.

