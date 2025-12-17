Recently, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlisted titles across twelve categories for the 2026 Academy Awards. Along with categories such as Cinematography, Documentary Feature Film, Sound, and Visual Effects, the Academy also revealed the shortlist for International Feature Film. In welcome news for Indian cinephiles, Neeraj Ghaywan’s emotionally rich drama Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles, is among the fifteen films advancing to the next round of voting in this category for the 98th Oscars.

However, the competition in the International Feature Film race this year is arguably stiffer than usual. Despite the widespread acclaim Homebound has received from critics worldwide, securing a nomination, let alone winning the coveted golden trophy, will be far from easy. So, what are the film’s realistic chances of earning a nomination and ultimately winning? To gauge its prospects, let’s examine the Rotten Tomatoes scores of all fifteen shortlisted titles and see how Homebound stacks up against its fellow contenders.

Homebound Rotten Tomatoes Score vs. Other Oscar 2026 Shortlists

Below are the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores, at the time of writing, for all fifteen shortlisted titles in the International Feature Film category at the 2026 Academy Awards:

Homebound (India): 97%

(India): 97% Belén (Argentina): 94%

(Argentina): 94% The Secret Agent (Brazil): 98%

(Brazil): 98% It Was Just an Accident (France): 98%

(France): 98% Sound of Falling (Germany): 95%

(Germany): 95% The President’s Cake (Iraq): 100%

(Iraq): 100% Kokuho (Japan): 100%

(Japan): 100% All That’s Left of You (Jordan): 100%

(Jordan): 100% Sentimental Value (Norway): 96%

(Norway): 96% Palestine 36 (Palestine): 100%

(Palestine): 100% No Other Choice (South Korea): 99%

(South Korea): 99% Sirât (Spain): 94%

(Spain): 94% Late Shift (Switzerland): 96%

(Switzerland): 96% Left-Handed Girl (Taiwan): 99%

(Taiwan): 99% The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia): 94%

As these Rotten Tomatoes scores suggest, Homebound boasts an impressive 97% critics’ rating and ranks ahead of six other shortlisted titles. However, it still trails eight films that currently enjoy higher critical scores. While Rotten Tomatoes ratings alone are far from a definitive indicator of Oscar nominations or wins, Homebound’s strong critical standing and buzz certainly should keep it firmly in contention for a nomination.

Winning the coveted golden trophy, however, will be a far tougher challenge in such a fiercely competitive category. For now, Homebound remains very much in the race, and Indian cinephiles will be watching closely as the awards season unfolds.

What’s Homebound All About

Two childhood friends (Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa) from a small North Indian village set their sights on joining the police force to get the respect they never got. However, as their dream comes within reach, rising desperation and circumstances start to put their friendship to the test.

Homebound – Official Trailer

