With an impressive 86% critics’ score and an even stronger 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Chloe Zhao directed Hamnet stands out as one of the best-rated films of 2025. The historical tragedy earned eight nominations at the 2026 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress, and is expected to receive a further box office boost amid the awards-season buzz.

Hamnet Emerges As Chloe Zhao’s Second-Highest-Grossing Movie

Hamnet has grossed $42.4 million worldwide so far, already surpassing the lifetime box office totals of all but one of Chloe Zhao’s films, including her acclaimed 2020 drama Nomadland. However, the film still trails the Marvel superhero entry Eternals, which collected $402.1 million globally, but Hamnet’s performance remains strong for a historical tragedy targeted at a niche audience.

As its theatrical run continues, Hamnet has moved ahead of several acclaimed 2025 releases, including Nobody 2 ($41.6 million), Bugonia ($41.6 million), and The Phoenician Scheme ($40.6 million) (as per Box Office Mojo). Now, the Oscar-nominated drama is closing in on another milestone – outgrossing a 96%-rated spy thriller that was snubbed at the 2026 Oscars. The film in question is Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag. Here’s how much more Hamnet needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Hamnet vs. Black Bag – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Hamnet and Black Bag currently compare at the global box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Hamnet – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $17.5 million

International: $24.9 million

Worldwide: $42.4 million

Black Bag – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $21.5 million

International: $22.4 million

Worldwide: $43.9 million

As the above figures show, Chloe Zhao’s latest directorial effort is trailing the Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender-led spy thriller by just $1.5 million in worldwide earnings. Given its steady momentum, Hamnet is on track to potentially overtake Black Bag’s global total within the next few days.

Hamnet: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Set in late 16th-century England, the film reimagines the personal life of legendary playwright William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief.

Hamnet – Official Trailer

