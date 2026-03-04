Chloé Zhao’s historical tragedy Hamnet premiered in U.S. theaters on November 26, 2025, and quickly received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. The film currently holds an impressive 86% critics’ score and a 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best-reviewed releases in recent months. Commercially, Hamnet has also performed well, earning $92.4 million worldwide, placing it just outside the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2025, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

Hamnet has received nominations in eight categories for the 2026 Academy Awards, emerging as a strong contender for the Oscars, especially in Best Actress (Jessie Buckley), Best Director (Chloé Zhao), and Best Picture categories. While the Oscar ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, viewers who missed the film during its theatrical run can now cherish it. Hamnet is set to be available for streaming in the U.S. very soon.

Hamnet OTT Release Date & Platform

In the United States, Hamnet will make its OTT debut on March 6, 2026, on the Peacock streaming platform. This means that viewers will be able to watch the critically acclaimed drama from the comfort of their homes just days before the Oscar winners are announced.

As of now, Hamnet is also available to rent on several digital platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home, where viewers can watch it on a pay-per-view basis.

Hamnet Plot

Set in late 16th-century England, the film reimagines the personal life of legendary playwright William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief.

Hamnet – Official Trailer

