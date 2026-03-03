Science fiction movies are highly popular among viewers. It involves futuristic concepts combined with large-scale storylines. There are a plethora of sci-fi movies out there, and it’s hard for fans to get a comprehensive idea of how to watch the well-received ones. Here is a list of five of the highest-rated sci-fi movies as per IMDb.

1. Inception (2010)

Director – Christopher Nolan

– Christopher Nolan IMDb rating – 8.8/10

– 8.8/10 Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

Inception remains one of the most innovative and influential sci-fi movies of the 21st century. The film is written and directed by Christopher Nolan and deals with the idea of dreams. Its plot focuses on a thief who is tasked with planting an idea inside a person’s subconscious. The film was loved by both critics and audiences and took home four Academy Awards.

2. The Matrix (1999)

Director – The Wachowskis

– The Wachowskis IMDb rating – 8.7/10

– 8.7/10 Where to watch – Prime Video, Apple TV

The Matrix was written and directed by The Wachowskis and takes place in a dystopian future. It centres around Neo, who is hired by Morpheus to rebel against the intelligent machines. The film is popular for its bullet time and stylized action sequences that had a long-lasting impact on pop culture. It remains an important watch for ardent sci-fi fans.

3. Interstellar (2014)

Director – Christopher Nolan

– Christopher Nolan IMDb rating – 8.7/10

– 8.7/10 Where to watch – Paramount+, Prime Video

The second Christopher Nolan directorial to feature in this list, Interstellar, is written by him and his brother Jonathan Nolan. It showcases a near future where nothing except corn can grow on Earth. A group of astronauts then travels in space to find a new home. The film is known for its scientific accuracy and the portrayal of the whole worm. It blends scientific concepts with an emotional father-daughter storyline.

4. The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Director: Irvin Kershner

Irvin Kershner IMDb Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Where to Watch: Disney+

Also known as Star Wars Episode V, The Empire Strikes Back is a sequel to Star Wars. It was directed by Irvin Kershner while George Lucas wrote the story. The film chronicles the battle between the Galactic Empire and the Rebels. It met with mixed critical response upon release due to its darker tone than the first one. Over the years, fans and audiences have considered it to be one of the best Star Wars movies of all time.

5. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Director – James Cameron

– James Cameron IMDb rating – 8.6/10

– 8.6/10 Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

Judgment Day serves as a direct sequel to 1984’s Terminator. It’s co-written, produced, and directed by James Cameron and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. Both these actors reprise their roles from the first film. It showcases Skynet sending a Terminator to eliminate John Connor. Fans were delighted to see that Arnold’s character was a protector in this story. The film is often considered one of the best sequels as well as the best sci-fi titles of all time.

