Searchlight Pictures’ big Oscars snub, The Testament of Ann Lee, reached wider audiences far too late at the US box office, expanding from 28 to 500 theaters this weekend. The Amanda Seyfried-led film, released on December 25, had spent weeks on limited screens with muted footfall. Even with that delay, the expansion delivered the strongest earnings run of its theatrical journey so far, underlining how much demand had been left untapped.

The Testament of Ann Lee Box Office Earnings So Far

Amanda Seyfried, coming off a recent blockbuster success with The Housemaid, continues to draw attention. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed $1.6 million domestically after 32 days since its release (till January 25, 2026).

The film had a production budget of $10 million, which kept costs low. It is set to release overseas, where more markets are expected to boost its global earnings.

The Testament of Ann Lee Marks Its Biggest Weekend

Following the increase in theater count, the film earned $250K on Friday and repeated the same figure on Saturday, before adding $176K on Sunday. Combined, the 5th weekend total reached $676K, representing a solid 55.4% rise over the previous weekend’s $435K (extended weekend of 4 days, including MLK Day).

Searchlight Pictures Misses Out Big Time With The Testament of Ann Lee

Such a rise highlights the untapped potential surrounding The Testament of Ann Lee. Searchlight Pictures kept the film confined to limited screens for too long and failed to build sustained hype or buzz during the crucial early weeks. The movie’s wider access arrived after most attention had moved elsewhere, leaving box office growth to arrive late rather than when it could have truly mattered.

Critical Acclaim Remains High Despite Awards Miss

The movie was praised by critics, earning an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score. Amanda Seyfried’s performance drew strong acclaim, with several calling it the best of her career, while others hailed The Testament of Anne Lee as the most daring film of last year. The movie received nominations at the Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe Awards but failed to win.

The True Story Behind The Testament of Anne Lee

The Testament of Anne Lee tells the true story of Anne Lee, founder of the 18th-century Shaker movement. The film traces her tragic life, spiritual revelations, and eventual journey to America, where she established a utopian community before her death in 1784.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

