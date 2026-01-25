Amanda Seyfried’s historical drama The Testament of Anne Lee is showing a clear rise in visibility and box-office performance across the United States. The movie, directed by Mona Fastvold, was released on a limited number of screens on Christmas Day, in just 4 theaters, before expanding to 20 last weekend.

The Testament of Anne Lee Expands From Limited Release to 500 Theaters

Friday marked a major turning point as The Testament of Anne Lee expanded to 500 theaters nationwide. The increase in screens delivered an immediate boost to the film’s domestic performance, bringing fresh visibility after a slow, measured rollout.

According to Box Office Mojo, domestic earnings climbed to $1.1 million after nearly a month in release, measured against a $10 million production budget. All revenue so far has come from the US market, while overseas rollouts are scheduled for the coming days, timed closely with the Oscar season calendar.

The Testament of Anne Lee’s Earnings Rise Sharply in Fifth Weekend

On Friday, The Testament of Anne Lee earned $250K, marking a 612.9% surge from Thursday’s $35K and a 112.5% rise from last Friday’s $117K. With Saturday and Sunday’s numbers still to come in, the movie is poised to end its 5th weekend on a high note.

Oscar Snub Follows Early Awards Season Buzz

The Testament of Anne Lee’s expansion on this scale, however, arrived under unexpected circumstances. Many had expected the awards recognition to fuel the wider release. The movie entered the season as a perceived Oscar contender, yet the film failed to secure nominations in any category.

Critical Acclaim Remains High Despite Awards Losses

The movie was praised by critics, earning an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score. Amanda Seyfried’s performance drew strong acclaim, with several calling it the best of her career, while others hailed The Testament of Anne Lee as the most daring film of last year. The movie received nominations at the Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe Awards but failed to win.

The True Story Behind The Testament of Anne Lee

The Testament of Anne Lee tells the true story of Anne Lee, founder of the 18th-century Shaker movement. The film traces her tragic life, spiritual revelations, and eventual journey to America, where she established a utopian community before her death in 1784.

