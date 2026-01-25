Chloe Zhao’s Oscar-nominated biographical historical tragedy Hamnet has seen a strong rise in domestic earnings in the US at the start of its 9th weekend. The film, starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, expanded its theater count from 718 to 1,996, strengthening its box office performance.

Oscar Nominations Boost Hamnet’s Box Office Run

Almost two months since release, Hamnet has earned $16.2 million from the US markets, while $12.9 million has come from overseas, taking the total to $29.1 million, per Box Office Mojo. Eight Oscar nominations have added weight to the film’s commercial profile, and the expanded screen count is helping translate awards attention into ticket sales.

Hamnet Box Office Summary

North America – $16.2 million

International – $12.9 million

Worldwide – $29.1 million

Hamnet Records Strong Single-Day Collection

Hamnet earned $580K on Friday, marking its highest single-day gross since release. The figure jumped 204.3% from Thursday’s $190K and rose 51.5% from last Friday’s $382K. With Saturday and Sunday still pending, the three-day frame is shaping up as one of the strongest weekends in the film’s run.

Hamnet vs The Brutalist Box Office Comparison

The strong 9th-weekend start has also put Hamnet on track to surpass The Brutalist at the domestic box office. Adrien Brody won Best Actor at last year’s Oscars for The Brutalist, which finished with $16.27 million in the US and $50.4 million worldwide. Hamnet now trails that domestic figure by only a few thousand dollars.

The Brutalist also secured three Oscars, including Best Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Score, adding further context to the close box office comparison now unfolding.

Hamnet Plot

Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 novel of the same name and set in late 16th-century England, the fictional historical drama reimagines the personal life of the legendary playwright William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief. The film explores themes of love and loss, while reflecting on how this tragedy may have influenced Shakespeare’s timeless masterpiece, Hamlet.

