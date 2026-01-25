After a highly successful run in the United States and beyond, Zootopia 2 is now settling into a slower but still impressive phase at the box office. Disney’s billion-dollar (and still counting) animated sequel, which hit the theaters on November 26, continues to draw audiences nearly two months after its release.

Playing in 3,100 theaters, the film remains among the top five titles in the US box office charts on any given day, an uncommon hold at this stage of a movie’s theatrical run.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Performance

With a production budget of $150 million, Zootopia 2 has already delivered an extraordinary return. The film’s global total now stands at $1.7 billion, placing it among Disney’s most profitable animated ventures ever.

According to Box Office Mojo, domestic earnings totaled $397.1 million, while overseas markets accounted for a dominant $1.3 billion haul. International audiences turned the sequel into a full-scale sensation, lifting the global numbers far beyond early expectations.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Summary

North America- $397.1 million

International – $1.3 billion

Total – $1.7 billion

Even at this stage, the movie continues to post steady numbers in US theaters. Current weekday earnings now sit slightly under the $500,000 daily range. On Thursday alone, Zootopia 2 collected over $432,000, averaging $139 per screen.

Zootopia 2 Closing In On The Top 50 Domestic Movies List

Although Zootopia 2’s domestic revenue accounts for only 23.2% of the worldwide haul, the US total carries significant weight in box office history. The Disney sequel currently ranks 54th among the highest-grossing releases of all time in the domestic market. With the ninth weekend beginning on Friday, the current earnings pattern points toward another solid three-day weekend, pushing the film closer to the top 50 on the domestic list.

Zootopia 2 vs Jurassic Park Domestic Box Office Numbers

At present, Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park holds the 50th position on the list with a final US total of $407.1 million. Zootopia 2 stands roughly $10 million behind that figure, a gap of around 2.4%. Based on recent daily and weekend performances, closing that difference over the next couple of weeks appears well within reach.

The ongoing run signals that timing remains the only factor left. Zootopia 2 continues to convert long-term interest into ticket sales, positioning itself for a landmark domestic ranking while reinforcing its status as a global box office force.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

