Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar-nominated sports drama Marty Supreme continues to hold the attention of domestic audiences in the US as the film remains in more than 2,000 theaters after 35 days of release. The film has stayed among the top 5 performing titles on daily charts, showing rare staying power for a character-driven sports drama in a crowded market.

Marty Supreme Box Office Performance

American table tennis player Martin Reisman served as a loose inspiration for the movie. The film reportedly has a production budget of between $60 million and $70 million. According to Box Office Mojo, worldwide earnings now stand at $101.5 million, a figure built on a strong domestic run.

The US market has delivered $82.7 million so far, making it the highest-grossing title ever released under the A24 banner. Overseas markets are gradually adding to the sum, with international grosses reaching $18.7 million to date.

Marty Supreme Box Office Summary

North America – $82.7 million

International – $18.7 million

Total – $101.5 million

Marty Supreme Weekend Earnings

Weekend performance has remained consistent throughout the run. Marty Supreme has crossed the $1 million mark every weekend since release, including a solid $5.5 million haul in its fifth weekend. Daily earnings have also remained reliable, with around $520,000 collected on Thursday alone. As the sixth weekend begins tomorrow, the film benefits from fresh Oscar attention, which is expected to support another steady frame even with a modest reduction in theater counts.

Marty Supreme vs The Bad Guys 2 – Domestic Box Office Comparison

The film has also moved ahead of Universal Pictures’ animated sequel The Bad Guys 2 in domestic earnings. That title had an $80 million production budget and grossed $239.4 million worldwide, including $82.5 million in the US.

Marty Supreme now ranks 26th among 2025 domestic releases in the US. A gap of less than $2 million separates it from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ($84.5 million), placing the film within close reach of the top 25 domestic earners of the year.

Marty Supreme Oscar Nominations

Marty Supreme received nine nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (Josh Safdie), and Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet).

For the 2026 Oscars, Chalamet competes in the Best Actor category alongside Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

