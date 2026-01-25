Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson starrer sci-fi thriller, Mercy, has finally landed in the theaters, but with underwhelming numbers. It has received poor ratings from the critics, but the audience seems to like it. Will that be enough? It is hard to tell, but the opening-weekend projection looks pretty underwhelming at this point. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has been Timur Bekmambetov, known for the Angelina Jolie-starrer thriller Wanted. It features Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, Kali Reis, Annabelle Wallis, Chris Sullivan, and Kylie Rogers in key roles. The story revolves around a unique concept of a court that uses AI judges to put defendants on trial for violent crimes.

Mercy box office collection on day 1 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Mercy collected just $5 million on Friday at the North American box office. The film collected $1.5 million from the Thursday previews. It is more than Companion’s $4.1 million and Fly Me to the Moon‘s $4.5 million opening-day grosses, but less than The Running Man’s $6.6 million and Mickey 17’s $7.7 million opening-day collections.

Opening weekend projection

The film has received just 20% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes and B- on CinemaScore. Chris Pratt’s sci-fi thriller was initially projected to earn between $15 million and $25 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. However, owing to poor reception and reportedly bad word of mouth, Mercy is now targeting to earn between $12 million and $15 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office.

The Chris Pratt-starrer has landed at #1 in the domestic box office rankings on its first day 1. It might even debut at #1 on its opening weekend, but holding the spot will be difficult. It has dethroned Avatar: Fire and Ash at the domestic box office rankings. Mercy was released in the United States by Amazon MGM Studios on January 23.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office: Slips Under $1M In North America, Still Beats A Mel Gibson Oscar Nominee

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News