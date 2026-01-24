James Cameron’s Pandora threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has finally seen its daily US earnings fall below the $1 million mark after 35 days. Released on December 19, the film dominated the domestic box office for more than a month, holding the top daily spot with only brief interruptions.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection

A massive $400 million production budget has already been covered with room to spare. Worldwide collections have crossed $1.3 billion, placing the film comfortably in profit territory. Domestic earnings currently stand at $371.4 million, while overseas markets have delivered a towering $959.8 million.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Summary

North America – $371.4 million

International – $959.8 million

Worldwide – $1.3 billion

Avatar Franchise Maintains Billion Dollar Legacy

Fire and Ash now sits alongside Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water as the third entry in the series to cross the billion-dollar mark worldwide. The first two films crossed $2 billion each, setting a benchmark that no franchise has reached. James Cameron’s world of Pandora continues to draw global audiences across generations and markets.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Daily Domestic Earnings Fall Below $1 Million

On Thursday, January 22, Fire and Ash posted its first sub-million daily total in the US. As per Box Office Mojo, the film earned approximately $803K while playing in 3,300 theaters, translating to a per-screen average of $243.

Comparisons with earlier installments underline the performance. The Way of Water dropped below $1 million domestically on its 53rd day, while Avatar reached the same point on its 81st day.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Beats The Passion of Christ

Awards attention has also followed the film, with two Academy Award nominations adding prestige to its commercial impact. Avatar: Fire and Ash’s domestic earnings have now surpassed Mel Gibson’s 2004 release, The Passion of Christ. That film collected $370.7 million in the US and $610 million worldwide after receiving three nominations at the 77th Academy Awards. Fire and Ash has already cleared that domestic figure and now eyes the $400 million US mark, a target likely to be reached by next weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office: James Cameron’s Threequel Is Closing In On Zootopia 2 In The US

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News