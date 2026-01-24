James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash has wrapped up its successful run at the Indian box office. After the grand success of Avatar: The Way Of Water, hopes were really high for the film, and although it didn’t meet expectations, it still managed to become a clean hit. Amid the unprecedented run of Dhurandhar, it enjoyed its share of audience, helping the biggie touch the 190 crore mark in net collections. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Hollywood sci-fi epic was released in theaters on December 19, 2025. In India, it received mixed to positive reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it saw a similar reception. Due to Dhurandhar‘s historic run, the film suffered in terms of show count and overall buzz. Still, fans of the Avatar brand helped the threequel to post a winning total on the board.

How much did Avatar: Fire And Ash earn at the Indian box office?

Avatar: Fire And Ash opened well, scoring 19 crores, and after such a start, it stayed in theaters for a month. Eventually, the film concluded its run at 190.5 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 232.5 crore gross. Ideally, it should have crossed 250 crore net, considering the franchise’s massive brand value. Still, the final total is respectable.

Box office verdict

The valuation of Avatar: Fire And Ash’s rights in the Indian market is estimated at around 90 crores. If we consider this as a cost, the film has scored a return on investment (ROI) of 100.5 crores. Calculated further, it equals a solid 111.66% returns at the Indian box office. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Cost – 90 crores

India net – 190.5 crores

ROI – 100.5 crores

ROI% – 111.66%

Verdict – Hit

It’s 2nd highest-grossing film of the franchise

With 190.5 crores, the Avatar threequel has ended its run as the second-highest-grossing film of the franchise. It surpassed Avatar (141.25 crores) by a considerable margin to claim the second spot. The top spot is held by Avatar: The Way Of Water (390.6 crores).

