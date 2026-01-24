Anurag Singh’s directorial Border 2 has opened to raving reviews in theatres. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer made a fantastic opening at the box office. It is now heading for a bumper Saturday. Scroll below for the day 2 report.

Border 2 Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy

There’s no significant competition at the box office, as even Dhurandhar is nearing saturation, which is a major benefit. According to Sacnilk, Border 2 registered a morning occupancy of 15.51% on day 2. It witnessed a slight drop from the 19.51% admissions on the opening day.

The Republic Day 2026 release is also slightly lower than Bollywood’s last blockbuster, Dhurandhar, which registered an occupancy of 17.26% on its second day. However, it performed better than Housefull 5 (15.40%), Jolly LLB 3 (13.63%), and Sitaare Zameen Par (13%). The situation is expected to improve in the second half of the day, setting the stage for another good day at the box office.

Check out the detailed day-wise morning occupancy at the Indian box office:

Day 1: 19.51%

Day 2: 15.51% (-20.50%)

Highest morning occupancy in Bollywood in 2026

A couple of films were released in Bollywood in January 2026, but none stole the limelight at the box office. Border 2 is here to turn the tables. It registered the highest morning occupancy on day 2, surpassing Happy Patel and others.

Check out the day 2 morning occupancy of January 2026 releases in Bollywood:

Border 2: 15.51% Happy Patel: 8.72% Ikkis: 5.75% Rahu Ketu: 5.11%

Surging ticket sales on BookMyShow

According to current trends, Border 2 has sold 47.32K tickets in the last hour. The trends are fantastic, as it has already registered BMS sales of 223K between 6 AM and 2 PM on Saturday. One thing is confirmed, Anurag Singh’s film is heading for another 30 crore+ day, which is a very good sign!

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer has the potential to emerge as the next big blockbuster in Bollywood. It will also enjoy a 4-day extended opening weekend due to Republic Day on Monday. Exciting times ahead!

