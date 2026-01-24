Border 2, featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty, is off to a solid start at the Indian box office and is ready to grow further on its first Saturday, day 2. In advance bookings, the film has witnessed a healthy surge, leading to a gross collection crossing 15 crores. In terms of admissions, the magnum opus has sold over 4.6 lakh tickets, with an impressive contribution coming from national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis).

After the first teaser, the Border sequel was bashed for its underwhelming visuals and overall look, but things changed surprisingly thereafter. Even in terms of content, the film has been a pleasant surprise for many. Unlike Gadar 2, which opened to mixed-to-poor reviews from critics, the latest magnum opus has received decent feedback, and initial word of mouth among the audience is favorable so far.

Day 2 advance booking report of Border 2

Given the favorable reactions, Border 2 saw a rise in advance bookings. It has been learned that for day 2, the film sold 4.68 lakh+ tickets in advance, which includes 1.91 lakh tickets from national cinema chains. These 1.91 lakh tickets include 1 lakh sold by PVR, 65K by Inox, and 26K by Cinepolis. Considering the pull of Sunny Deol in B and C centers, the film was expected to enjoy major traction in non-national cinema chain theaters, so a response like this in PVR Inox and Cinepolis is truly impressive.

In terms of collection, Border 2 grossed a solid 15.34 crores (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through day 2 advance bookings. Compared to day 1’s 12.5 crores, it’s a healthy jump of 22.72%.

Heading towards a big score on Saturday

While pre-sales are already strong for Saturday, the Sunny Deol starrer will also see a huge turnout of audiences through over-the-counter ticket sales today. So, 40 crore net collection looks like an achievable target, but of course, a lot depends on the occupancy in night shows. Unlike Gadar 2, there will be no capacity issues as the show count is over 16,000, thus giving the film a scope of scoring big.

