Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva, Prathana Nathan, and Thambi Ramaiah, entered its second week on an impressive note, as instead of facing a drop, collections went higher from the previous day. This shows that the film’s content has been well received, and this momentum has made it the first clean hit of Kollywood in 2026. Yes, you read that right! The film has emerged as a hit at the Indian box office, achieving 100% returns in 9 days.

How much did Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

The Kollywood political satire had a successful opening week, and the momentum continues into the second week. On the second Friday, day 9, it earned an estimated 1.09 crores, up 14.73% from day 8’s 95 lakh. Compared to the opening day of 1.5 crores, the drop was just 27.33%. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 20.84 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 24.59 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 19.75 crores

Day 9 – 1.09 crores

Total – 20.84 crores

Becomes Kollywood’s first hit of 2026!

Made on a budget of 10 crores, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has earned 20.84 crores in 9 days, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 10.84 crores. Calculated further, it equals 108.4% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office. With this, the film has also emerged as the first clean hit for Kollywood this year. After a setback with Parasakthi and Vaa Vaathiyaar, the Tamil film industry has found a big relief in the form of the Jivaa starrer.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crores

India net collection – 20.84 crores

ROI – 10.84 crores

ROI% – 108.4%

Verdict – Hit

To secure a super hit verdict, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil must make 150% returns, which will be achieved with a net collection of 25 crores. So, it has an easy task of earning 4.16 crores more and becoming a super hit.

