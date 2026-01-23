Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty, had a solid day at the Indian box office, and with night shows yet to conclude, early trends suggest that day 1 has touched the 30 crore mark. Riding on nostalgia and the sequel factor, the film attracted good footfalls at theaters, marking the first big opening for Bollywood in 2026. It even surpassed an all-time blockbuster, Dhurandhar, which opened at 28.6 crore net.

Border 2 is off to a solid start at the Indian box office!

Keeping Gadar 2’s bumper opening (40.1 crore net) as a reference point and considering the resurgence of Sunny Deol’s pull among the masses, the Border sequel was initially expected to score massively on the opening day. However, with pre-sales not reaching the level of Gadar 2, it was clear that the start will be strong but won’t be close to the 40 crore mark. In our prediction report, we predicted a start of 30-33 crore net for the film, and that’s exactly what happened.

As per early trends flowing, Border 2 is heading for a day 1 of 30-32 crore net at the Indian box office. It benefited from a holiday in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, and West Bengal. The performance in the aforementioned states, as well as the remaining ones, is likely to improve over the weekend, as initial word of mouth is favorable. Of course, the euphoria of Gadar 2 is missing, which clocked the 40 crore mark despite a clash; still, a number of 30 crores or slightly more is solid and sets the stage to explode over the weekend.

Records the 2nd biggest opening for Sunny Deol

With 30-32 crores coming in, Border 2 has registered the second-biggest opening for Sunny Deol. It surpassed Jaat (9.62 crore net) by a huge margin to claim the second spot. The list is topped by Gadar 2.

Take a look at the top openers of Sunny Deol:

Gadar 2 – 40.1 crores Border 2 – 30-32 crores (estimates) Jaat – 9.62 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana – 7.75 crores Ghayal Once Again – 7.2 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Border 2 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Holds The Republic Day Record, Can Sunny Deol Dethrone Him With A 65 Crore+ Collection?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News