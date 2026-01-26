After completing two months in theaters, Zootopia 2 has collected a staggering $1.744 billion worldwide, cementing its position as the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time. The Disney blockbuster sequel also ranks as the second-highest-grossing film of 2025, trailing only Ne Zha 2 in the global charts. The sequel has generated an estimated 11.63x return on its reported $150 million production budget. It has comfortably surpassed its estimated break-even point of $375 million, based on the commonly referenced 2.5x multiplier rule.

On the domestic front, Zootopia 2 recently crossed the $400 million milestone and edged past Frozen’s $401 million North American haul. It now ranks as the 12th highest-grossing animated movie of all time in North America. Despite this achievement, the animated sequel has yet to break into the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time in America. Currently, it sits just behind Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, the second installment in the Transformers franchise. The question now is simple: how much more does Zootopia 2 need to earn domestically to overtake it?

Zootopia 2 vs. Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how Zootopia 2 stacks up against Revenge of the Fallen at the box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $401.4 million

International: $1.343 billion

Worldwide: $1.744 billion

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – Box Office Summary

North America: $402.1 million

International: $434.2 million

Worldwide: $836.3 million

As the figures above indicate, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen leads in North America by just $0.7 million or $700,000, but Zootopia 2 is far bigger worldwide. More than three-fourths of its total earnings have come from international markets, pushing its global total to $1.7 billion. With such a small gap at the domestic box office, the Disney sequel is likely to pass the Transformers film very soon.

Zootopia 2 vs. Transformers Franchise – Domestic Box Office Comparison

Below is how films from the Transformers franchise have performed at the North American box office, and how Zootopia 2 stacks up against them:

Transformers (2007): $319.2 million

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009): $402.1 million

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011): $352.4 million

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014): $245.4 million

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017): $130.2 million

Bumblebee (2019): $127.2 million

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023): $157.3 million

Transformers One (2024): $59.1 million

Based on the above numbers, with a domestic total of $401.4 million, Zootopia 2 has already outgrossed every Transformers film in North America except one – Revenge of the Fallen, which it is expected to surpass shortly.

Zootopia 2 Plot

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

