Neon’s Oscar-nominated Norwegian drama Sentimental Value posted a strong 155.1% jump in domestic earnings during its 12th weekend in the US. Directed by Joachim Trier, the film stars Elle Fanning, Renate Reinsve, and Stellan Skarsgard. The rise in collections followed an expansion in theater count to 107 from 60 this weekend.

Sentimental Value Box Office Collection So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, Sentimental Value currently has a worldwide gross of $16.5 million. Of that total, $4.4 million has come from the US (till January 25, 2026), while $12.1 million has been generated from overseas markets (as last reported). Sentimental Value was released on November 7 last year and has now been playing in theaters for 80 days.

Sentimental Value Box Office Summary

Domestic – $4.4 million

International – $12.1 million

Worldwide – $16.5 million

The 12th weekend performance unfolded with $26K earned on Friday, followed by $43K on Saturday and a notable $85K on Sunday. Combined, the three-day frame delivered $154K, a sharp 155.1% climb from the previous weekend’s $76K.

Sentimental Value’s major US box office boost comes at a crucial time, during the build-up to the Oscars and after its impressive 9 nominations at the 98th Academy Awards.

Sentimental Value Oscar Nominations

Best Picture Best Director – Joachim Trier Best Actress – Renate Reinsve Best Supporting Actress – Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleas Best Supporting Actor – Stellan Skarsgard Best Original Screenplay Best International Film Best Film Editing

Sentimental Value: Plot & Storyline

Sentimental Value follows the story of sisters Nora and Agnes as they reconnect with their estranged father, Gustav, a former celebrated director planning a comeback. When Nora declines her father’s acting offer, he casts a young Hollywood actress in her place. Soon after, unresolved family tensions and emotional conflicts resurface.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

