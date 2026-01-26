Cloe Zhao’s Oscar-nominated biographical drama, Hamnet, is nearing the $50 million mark worldwide after a carefully staggered rollout overseas. The film earned a notable boost this weekend from 11 international markets and secured a spot among the top 10 titles on the US daily charts.

Hamnet Box Office Performance So Far

Produced on a budget of $35 million, Hamnet has so far grossed $42.1 million globally, per Box Office Mojo. The US accounts for $17.6 million, while international markets have contributed $24.4 million.

Among all overseas markets, the UK remains the single largest contributor with $16.2 million in earnings. The movie posted $8.2 million this weekend worldwide, marking a 70% increase compared to last weekend’s global total.

Hamnet Box Office Summary

Domestic – $17.6 million

International – $24.4 million

Worldwide – $42.1 million

In the US, Hamnet recorded its second-biggest weekend total since release. The three-day gross reached $2 million, up 48% from the previous weekend’s $1.3 million. The boost came as the theater count jumped to 1,996 from 718, allowing more audiences to experience the film on the big screen.

Awards darling #Hamnet approaches the 50M at Global #BoxOffice thanks to #Oscars nominations while in a very staggered rollout overseas, grossing 8.7M on 3rd weekend, up +70% from last weekend, hitting a 24.5M intl. cume ($16.2M from UK alone)!

Allied to its 17.6M cume in the… pic.twitter.com/snlOsxtfst — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) January 25, 2026

Hamnet’s Oscar 2026 Nominations

Hamnet received eight nominations at the 98th Academy Awards. The nominations are:

Best Picture

Best Director – Chloe Zhao

Best Actress – Jessie Buckley

Best Casting

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Score

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

Jessie Buckley has already won the Best Actress Awards at the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.

Hamnet: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 novel of the same name and set in late 16th-century England, the fictional historical drama reimagines the personal life of the legendary playwright William Shakespeare (played by Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (played by Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (played by Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief. The film explores themes of love and loss while reflecting on how this tragedy may have influenced Shakespeare’s timeless masterpiece, Hamlet.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

