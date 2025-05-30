The previous episode of General Hospital saw Dante confronting Lulu for being the one who stooped desperate and low. On the other hand, Michael and Jason debriefed after his return home. Elsewhere, Trina and Kai took their relationship to the next level and got intimate after a long wait.

Then there was Sasha, who advised Cody while Ned and Brook Lynn had a lovely father-daughter heart-to-heart. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 30, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama revolving around the town of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 30, 2025

The final episode of the week features Liz and Laura reconnecting. What could they be catching up about? Will they talk about Lucky? On the other hand, Ava counsels Nina. What advice will she give her now? Is this about the upcoming explosive custody battle between Willow and Michael?

On the other hand, Michael issues a request to Sasha. He is back home and happy to see her healthy and doing well. Not many know that the child Sasha is pregnant with is hers with Michael. When he has a request for her, what could this be about? Is this related to the unborn child or the hearing?

He has been open about wanting to be a part of their baby’s life if Sasha lets him. Meanwhile, Curtis has reservations. Carly is actively trying what she can to ensure her son, Michael, wins the custody battle over Willow. She calls in a favor from Curtis, but he thinks it could backfire. What is her plan?

Will Curtis make it happen? Elsewhere, Alexis meets with Lucky and Kristina. Now that she told Kristina that Ava and Ric know she tampered with the car that led to the accident and even have proof, there’s a lot to think about. Will the three of them be able to find a way out of this mess?

And lastly, Brook Lynn found out that her mother, Lois, kept the truth about Gio being the long-lost child given up for adoption. This has truly ruined their relationship beyond words. Not long ago, they were thick as thieves and in sync, and now Brook Lynn wants nothing to do with Lois anymore.

She feels betrayed by Lois, who is trying her best to apologize and rebuild their bond. But how long will it take for Lois to chip away at her daughter’s heart? Right now, Gio wants nothing to do with his parents. Maybe once he gives them a chance, Brook Lynn might forgive Lois down the line.

