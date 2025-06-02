The previous week, General Hospital saw the explosive aftermath of the Gio, Dante, and Brook Lynn reveal. Gio was furious and angry and felt like his parents did not want him. Even though they tried to contact him, he refused to entertain them. Brook Lynn also confronted her mother, Lois, for her lies.

On the other hand, Michael readied for the divorce hearing and custody battle against Willow. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 2, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular and long-running daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 2, 2025

The first episode of the week features Elizabeth making a discovery. Is this about the accident with Ric? After all, now that she has recovered, Liz has begun digging into that night. But what intel will she find? Is she going to get her hands on some proof that Ava and Rich have been actively hiding?

What is she gonna do about it? When she confronts Lucky, will she ask him what he has been hiding from her? After all, he knows Kristina led to the accident, but has been keeping it a secret from Elizabeth. Will this affect their relationship? On the other hand, Michael and Kristina reunite.

Now that he is back home, he has been busy reuniting with his family and friends. Will the two adoptive siblings catch up? Sonny is Kristina’s father, and he might not be Michael’s biological father but he is his adoptive father. Will there be emotional conversations or will they confide in what’s next?

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn unleashes her fury. She is tired of Lois trying to fix things when she betrayed her. So is she clashing with her mother? Or is this about her grandmother Gloria, who was equally involved in this mess? When Alexis is in the hot seat, how will she respond to all the questions?

Especially with Laura questioning about $10K gone from Ace’s estate, will Alexis tell her the truth or lie? Then there’s Sonny, who offers counsel. Gio has been running from all his family and loved ones, but when he goes to his grandfather, Sonny, for some help, what advice will he offer?

Lastly, Rocco finds out that Gio is his father Dante’s son, which makes him his half-brother. To add to it, he found out online minutes before Date could break it to him. How will he take the revelation? Will he be too unsure about having Gio as his brother, or will he be elated and accepting? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more!

