Game Of Thrones’ Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson & Kelsey Henson Welcome First Child

The Game of Thrones family is extending left, right and centre. After Sofie Turner (Sansa Stark) turned mom recently, Kit Harrington & Rose Leslie (Jon Snow and Ygritte) shared the news that they were turning parents too. Now, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson aka Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane has shared the announcement of the arrival of his son with Kelsey Henson.

Hafþór and Kalsey have welcomed a son on Saturday. September 26. Both parents took to social media and shared pictures with their little bundle of joy. Check it out below.

Sharing a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson announced the birth of his son in details right from the moment Kelsey Henson’s water broke to the moment the new family of three came back home and spent the night together. His post included details at what time what happened. The start of his post read, “6 am Kelsey woke me up telling me she had been losing her water, I immediately jumped out of bed and said alright let’s go.”

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson also said that he is proud and in awe of how strong she is. His post read, “9:00 am She was in the tub and immediately started to push. Things escalated super quickly. Throughout it all she did amazing. She was in complete control of her mind and body. She had strong opinions on exactly what she wanted and where she wanted to be. I am completely in awe of how strong she is, and so proud of her for everything she did to prepare herself throughout her pregnancy. It cannot be put into words how proud I am and how I feel about this experience.”

He also wrote, “11:19 am After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing 3530 grams, 52 cm long.” He added that post the birth he called his daughter to introduce her to her brother. The actor further said that they would share the name of their son to the world soon.

The new mommy also took to Instagram and shared the happy news, She wrote, “Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 am on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours. 3530 grams and 52 cm. The birth was the most powerful, life-changing, empowering thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three! ❤️”

For those who do not know, the actor shares a daughter, Theresa Líf, with ex-girlfriend Thelma Björk Steinmann.

Congratulations, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and Kelsey Henson.

