Selena Gomez Fans Can Relax! The Reason Behind Her Wearing IV Drip Is Out & There's Nothing To Worry

Selena Gomez left her fans worried after they saw her with an IV in her arm last week. As the popular singer did a live Instagram chat with actor Timothee Chalamet, she made her fans both happy and sad.

However now all the wellwishers and fans of Selena Gomez can have a sigh of relief. It’s revealed that the IV was a vitamin drip.

According to TMZ, a source has reported that Selena is doing well recently. In fact, she has kept herself pretty busy during pandemic also. The source has also reported that the IV has nothing to do with her health condition in recent years. It has been learnt that Selena didn’t want to hide the tube especially because it was administered during the call with Timothee.

Meanwhile, earlier in September Selena Gomez showed off her scar from a kidney transplant in a new social media post. She said she now feels confident and is proud of what she had gone through.

Selena took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in blue swimwear. She is seen posing with one leg placed on a rock, which puts her inner thigh scar on display. She got the scar from an emergency follow-up procedure after her kidney transplant in 2017.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up,” she captioned the post.

“Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through…and I’m proud of that. T – Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that…all bodies are beautiful.”

Her fans showed support and applauded her gesture, in the comment section.

Recently young American singer Trevor Daniel also sang a duet with Selena Gomez, with Grammy winner Finneas contributing as a songwriter. “While creating the song I initially felt Selena would sound really great on it, so the idea of having her on the record was there. I am really happy and blessed to have her a part of it,” Trevor told IANS.

