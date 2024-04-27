Harry Jowsey became immensely popular with Too Hot To Handle. The TV personality and social media star recently shared a shocking update with his fans and followers. Jowsey is diagnosed with skin cancer. The news has shaken his fans, who wished him well on social media.

In 2020, Harry Jowsey appeared on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle. He became a fan favourite and won hearts with his good looks and charm. On April 26, the YouTuber took to his TikTok page to share an update about getting diagnosed with skin cancer.

As reported by People, on his TikTok page, the Too Hot To Handle star shared, “There isn’t really an easy way to say this, but last week, I went to a dermatologist to get my skin checked, and they found some skin cancer on me.” Harry added that when he was going for the doctor’s appointment, he had no idea the mole was cancerous. He had the mole on his shoulder for at least a year or two. Harry assured his fans that everything is going to be okay.

In the same video, Harry raised awareness about applying sunscreen and requested people to get their skin checked. “I just wanted to make this post to let you know that summer is around the corner. Please wear your sunscreen, please wear it. Please go get your skin checked. If you’re a frecky little frog like me, go get a mole map and get your body checked because you never know.”

Harry With Rylee Arnold For Dancing With The Stars

Except for TikTok, Harry Jowsey has not shared the cancer update on his Instagram page. Meanwhile, along with being a part of Too Hot To Handle, Harry has also been a part of Come Over, Jamie Lynn Spears & Chantel Jeffries: Follow Me and The Shitshow. He was also a part of the ‘Dancing With The Stars‘ reality show, along with Rylee Arnold.

