Every Show And Film Coming To Disney+ In July 2024

July 2024 looks no different, as a number of exciting projects are lined up to be released on the streaming giant. Not only will there be the finale of an acclaimed series, but also a whole new lot of original films, special features, animated series, and sports programming. Here are all the shows and movies that will be released on Disney+ in July 2024.

Monday, July 1st

SHARKFEST: A special feature focused on sharks with the following programming:

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks

Baby Sharks in the City

Shark Attack 360 (Season 1, 8 episodes)

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

Shark vs. Ross Edgley

Sharks Gone Viral

Supersized Sharks

Tuesday, July 2nd

The Acolyte Episode 6 (Premieres at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET)

Wednesday, July 3rd

Bluey Minisodes (First Seven Minisodes): A collection of animated shorts written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm, featuring funny and heartwarming moments between Bluey and Bingo.

Tuesday, July 9th

The Acolyte Episode 7 (Premieres at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET)

Friday, July 12th

Descendants (Sing-Along Version)

Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)

Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version)

Descendants: The Rise of Red (Premiere): The fourth film in the Descendants franchise, which also serves as a spin-off to the movie series. Starring Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker, the film debuts on Disney+ on July 12th before its television premiere on Disney Channel on August 9th.

Monday, July 15th

Angels in the Outfield

Tuesday, July 16th

The Acolyte Episode 8 (Premieres at 6 pm PT/ 9 pm ET): The finale episode of the hit Star Wars series premieres on Disney+ on July 16th.

Wednesday, July 17th

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 27 to 29, 66 episodes)

Pupstruction (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Friday, July 19th

EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation

Sunday, July 21st

NFL Flag Football Championship (Live)

Boys 15 Under Final (3 to 4 pm PT)

Girls 18 Under Final (4 to 5 pm PT)

Wednesday, July 24th

Firebuds (Season 2, 13 episodes)

Wednesday, July 31st

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 3, 5 episodes)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (Season 1, 6 episodes)

