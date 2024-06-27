Every Show And Film Coming To Disney+ In July 2024

Disney+ never fails to amaze us with its slew of programming. From Nat Geo shows to films of Marvel Cinematic Universe, and from classic Disney series to exclusive originals, the wide range of content available on the streaming platform ensures to keep you hooked.
July 2024 looks no different, as a number of exciting projects are lined up to be released on the streaming giant. Not only will there be the finale of an acclaimed series, but also a whole new lot of original films, special features, animated series, and sports programming. Here are all the shows and movies that will be released on Disney+ in July 2024.
Monday, July 1st
SHARKFEST: A special feature focused on sharks with the following programming:
- Attack of the Red Sea Sharks
- Baby Sharks in the City
- Shark Attack 360 (Season 1, 8 episodes)
- Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast
- Shark vs. Ross Edgley
- Sharks Gone Viral
- Supersized Sharks
Tuesday, July 2nd
- The Acolyte Episode 6 (Premieres at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET)
Wednesday, July 3rd
- Bluey Minisodes (First Seven Minisodes): A collection of animated shorts written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm, featuring funny and heartwarming moments between Bluey and Bingo.
Tuesday, July 9th
- The Acolyte Episode 7 (Premieres at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET)
Friday, July 12th
- Descendants (Sing-Along Version)
- Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)
- Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version)
- Descendants: The Rise of Red (Premiere): The fourth film in the Descendants franchise, which also serves as a spin-off to the movie series. Starring Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker, the film debuts on Disney+ on July 12th before its television premiere on Disney Channel on August 9th.
Monday, July 15th
- Angels in the Outfield
Tuesday, July 16th
- The Acolyte Episode 8 (Premieres at 6 pm PT/ 9 pm ET): The finale episode of the hit Star Wars series premieres on Disney+ on July 16th.
Wednesday, July 17th
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 27 to 29, 66 episodes)
- Pupstruction (Season 1, 4 episodes)
Friday, July 19th
- EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation
Sunday, July 21st
- NFL Flag Football Championship (Live)
- Boys 15 Under Final (3 to 4 pm PT)
- Girls 18 Under Final (4 to 5 pm PT)
Wednesday, July 24th
- Firebuds (Season 2, 13 episodes)
Wednesday, July 31st
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 3, 5 episodes)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (Season 1, 6 episodes)
