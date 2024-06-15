Star Wars The Acolyte might have failed to impress the audience, but they are still tuning in to the show, which dropped on Disney on June 4. The latest Star Wars show, The Acolyte, failed to win over the audience but has managed to score a win by setting a record for Disney as the biggest launch of the year in the streaming service.

While Star Wars The Acolyte is the top show on Disney in 2024, audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes screamed otherwise. While many critics praised the three episodes that dropped after its premier, fans have rebelled against the show, giving it a 16% Rotten Tomatoes rating; it is below Star Wars Holiday Special, considered the worst piece of Star Wars media for decades.

Meanwhile, the critics were more generous, scoring it at 84%.

The eight-part drama set approximately 100 years before the events of George Lucas’ prequel trilogy proved to be a successful start for the streaming platform despite the dismal audience rating.

TVLine reported that the first episodes garnered 11.1 million views in the first five days of streaming, making it the biggest launch of the year so far.

Despite the record, The Acolyte is less popular than other Star Wars shows on the platform. According to Nielsen, “Ahsoka” had 14 million views in the first five days upon its release, and “Mando Season 3” accumulated 23.51 million views in the same time frame. It should be noted that the scores might pick up with the premier of future episodes.

The Acolyte follows Jedi Master Sol, portrayed by Lee Jung-Jae, as he teams up with a former padawan, Osha, played by Amandla Stenberg, to investigate crimes.

