The entertainment world is buzzing with excitement for the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan among others. This film tells the story of a modern-day incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu on a mission to save the Earth from dark forces. Keeping up with the mood of Kalki 2898 AD, we have curated a list of five must-watch sci-fi films available on various OTT platforms.

Inception

Imagine if you could control your dreams and even write their scripts. Inception, available on Amazon Prime, follows a skilled thief who can steal secrets from within people’s dreams. Its gripping storyline makes it a must-watch.

Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer on Netflix is a powerful take on climate change and its dire consequences. In a future where a failed climate experiment causes another ice age, the remaining humans are trapped in an ever-moving train. The movie depicts the fight of various classes within this limited space.

The Matrix

In today’s world characterized by artificial intelligence, the idea of machines ruling themselves is both intriguing and frightening. The Matrix trilogy on Amazon Prime portrays a universe where machines have gained self-awareness and have enslaved human beings through virtual reality.

The Martian

The Martian, which is available on Disney+ Hotstar, occurs during 2035 and it is about an astronaut who gets marooned on Mars following an unsuccessful mission to the planet. He has no way to communicate with his supposed-to-be colleagues so for him to survive as well as find his way back home to Earth he has to apply his wit plus conviction.

Avatar

Also available on Disney+ Hotstar is Avatar, which stands as one of the most outstanding sci-fi films ever made. The story revolves around a paralyzed marine, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes a part of an program in which human colonizers exploit the alien world called Pandora. There he becomes close friends with them and falls in love with one. As he fights together with them against foreign invaders, the film explores issues like colonialism and environmentalism.

