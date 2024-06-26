Kalki 2898 AD is less than 24 hours away from the big release, and many milestones have been achieved in pre-sales alone. Prabhas mania is roaring loud, not just nationwide but also in international circuits like North America. As for India, Nag Ashwin‘s directorial has surpassed Guntur Karaam to score the biggest advance booking of 2024. Scroll below for some exciting box office updates!

The growth is historic. This epic dystopian science-fiction action film added 5.15 crores to its kitty within 24 hours of initiation of the advance booking. The number grew to 17.43 crores the next day, registering an unimaginable growth of 238%.

But the best is yet to come! Kalki 2898 AD has registered the biggest advance booking of 2024 by beating Guntur Kaaram (24.90 crores). Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela’s film had sold a total of 11.2 lakh tickets in pre-sales and Prabhas starrer has gone way past it.

As per Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD has added a total sum of 38.23 crores via advance booking alone for day 1. It is worth noting that there are still 24 hours to go, and the numbers will exponentially grow during this time. The pre-release hype is massive, thus another 119% growth compared to pre-sales earnings on Tuesday.

13.9 lakh tickets have been sold so far, which is already a 24% higher position when compared to Guntur Kaaram. Prabhas starrer is heading for a historic start, and we cannot wait for the upcoming surprises!

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Brahmanandam. C Aswani Dutt backs the film under his production banner, Vyjayanthi Movies. It will be available in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in English, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone led film is made on a reported budget of 600 crores, one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. So the pressure is real!

Kalki 2898 AD releases on June 27, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

