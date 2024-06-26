Bridgerton Season 3 has wrapped up and it has swooned the audiences more than ever. The unimaginable steamy scenes, intricate love stories, and Kate and Anthony’s romance have hooked the fans to re-watch the season all over again. Well, there’s some good news as Bridgerton’s showrunner Jess Brownell teased a major comeback of the adorable duo in the next season.

During an interview with Teen Vogue, Brownell admitted that the “door is open” for the beloved couple of season 2 to make their return in season 4. Perhaps their trip to India will last till season 4 returns and with a cute little #Kanthony.

Brownell continued, “We love Jonny and Simone and we’ll have them back as much as we are able to. They give so much, even with just tiny little looks and gestures. They’re a magic pairing, absolutely.”

In season 3, Kate and Anthony discover they are expecting their first child, prompting Anthony to propose a trip to India so their child can “know that they are a Sharma” as well as a Bridgerton, fans applauded his dedication to honoring both sides of their child’s heritage. However, with them setting their horses for a trip to India, many viewers expressed their concern on social media that they might not return for future seasons. But Brownell revealed, “I think the strength of sending them off to India for a little while is that it does leave the door open for them to come back, schedules allowing.”

She shared, “I think, understandably, when any of our lead actors have given over their lives for their season, in future seasons, we want to be supportive of the fact that they do have other projects coming in, and to ask actors to come back just to be in the background is not really fair to them.”

Even Simone and Bailey hinted at their return during a press meeting at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco this month, sharing that they “adore our characters” and will do “all we can” to return for season 4.

Bridgerton Seasons 1-3 are running on Netflix.

