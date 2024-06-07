In Bridgerton Season 2, love had bloomed between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma which mirrors Julia Quinn’s book, The Viscount Who Loved Me. While the attraction between the two was instant and powerful from the beginning, they quickly fell in love, got married, and have been blissfully enjoying their honeymoon ever since.

As per Quinn’s books, Anthony and Kate will have their own family with four children in the future. Although Kate’s pregnancy is yet to be celebrated and announced in the show, the books see the couple potentially becoming an adorable family. The second season of Bridgerton was all about Anthony and Kate’s growing relationship. From disliking each other to becoming obsessed lovers, they finally end up admitting their love for each other. In the third season of Bridgerton, Anthony and Kate were seen getting away from their royal duties as Viscounts and they embarked on their honeymoon, once again. What’s next for the sweet couple, we’ll have to wait for Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2, but let’s see what the book says.

Anthony and Kate’s story in Bridgerton Season 3

In Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1, Anthony and Kate’s storyline picked up from where the last season ended. The couple continues to be deeply in love as they extend their honeymoon and leave their families behind. The third season of Bridgerton mainly focuses on Colin and Penelope’s love story. Anthony and Kate left in the middle of Part 1 and are expected to return in Part 2, as many speculate that there might be a pregnancy arc on the way.

Anthony and Kate’s Future Family

According to the books, Anthony and Kate will have their own family. The books say they have four children together, namely, Edmund, Miles, Charlotte, and Mary. But in The Viscount Who Loved Me, only Miles is mentioned, and Quinn has provided a detailed family tree of Bridgerton siblings. Additionally, the novel’s second epilogue reveals that fifteen years have passed since Kate and Anthony got married and they’re growing old together. They are still madly in love with each other, tease, flirt, and do not stop.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is streaming on Netflix and Part 2 will release on June 13.

