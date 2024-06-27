After being missing in action for an entire season, Daeron Targaryen finally found a mention in the second episode of House of the Dragon Season 2. The young prince is likely to play a major role in the forthcoming Dance of the Dragons, challenging the Blacks.

Fans, especially those who have read the Fire & Blood book, had been wondering if the character had been omitted from the show’s storyline as it only included the three eldest offsprings of King Viserys Targaryen and Alicent Hightower so far.

Daeron Targaryen is Confirmed to be in the House of the Dragon

Daeron Targaryen is the third son and the youngest child of King Viserys Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. While he plays a significant role in the book, the HBO series only focussed on his three elder siblings: Aegon, Helaena, and Aemond, and did not introduce him until the second episode of season 2.

In the episode titled ‘Rhaenyra the Cruel,’ Daeron’s grandsire Otto Hightower finally confirms his arrival in the show. After being dropped from the position of Hand of the King, Otto has a conversation with Alicent, where the two discuss that he should probably go to Oldtown, where Daeron has been staying all these years.

The prince was sent to Oldtown, the house seat of the Hightowers, to be the cupbearer and squire for Otto’s brother, Lord Hobert. This not only made him stay away from all the Greens vs. Blacks politics in King’s Landing but also ensured Otto and Alicent’s greater influence in their House seat.

Will Daeron Targaryen Make an Appearance in House of the Dragon Season 2

While Daeron Targaryen might have found a mention, he is still far from making an appearance in House of the Dragon. In an interview, showrunner Ryan Condal revealed that they are yet to cast an actor for the role of the prince, so he certainly would not appear in season 2. “Daeron has not been cast yet. I’ve said he’s a character in the show, but at this point in the story, he’s in Oldtown where he was warded off as a young child,” Condal stated.

“We know he’s not yet a dragon rider, but he’s had a dragon born to him. So he will come to the narrative and have a role to play, just as he does in the book – we’re just not there yet in the storytelling,” the showrunner added.

House of the Dragon Season 2 airs new episodes on HBO and Max on Sundays.

