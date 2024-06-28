That swoosh sound you heard was June speeding past your calendar. We’re almost at the end of June, and our TV screens have witnessed some sizzling hits, marking the beginning of summer. From Dragons to unhinged superheroes, June has kept us well entertained.

June 2024 saw the spectacular return of The House of Dragons two years after the season’s debut. Viewers were also treated to possibly the most talked-about show of the year, The Boys season 4, which gave us the baddest version of Homelander we’ve seen yet. While critics have praised the shows, audiences were more discerning with their ratings.

For instance, Disney’s show Star Wars: The Acolyte landed with a certified fresh rating on RT, but audiences were unimpressed, giving it a 14% score. Below, we have rated the highest-rated critic series of June according to Rotten Tomatoes.

5. Presumed Innocent

The Jake Gyllenhaal-led Apple series premiered on June 12 2024. The legal thriller created by David E. Kelley, based on Scott Turow’s 1987 novel of the same name, was a hit with the audience, who gave it a solid 82%, but critics were less generous with their 75% score.

4. Dark Matter

Based on the 2016 novel of the same name, the mind-bending thriller premiered its last episode on June 26 on Apple. The show was well received by critics and audience, landing 81% and 825 respectively.

3. Star Wars: The Acolyte

The Disney+ shoe created quite the buzz after its premiere on June 4, divided between critics and the audience. While the audience slammed the show, critics praised the plotline of a Jedi Master investigating a series of crimes, giving it a solid 84% score.

2. House of The Dragon Season 2

The second series of the Game of Thrones prequel, centered around the Targaryen dynasty, has impressed both critics and audiences. The show has a 91% critic score and a 90% audience score, making it the second-highest-rated TV show of June 2024.

1. The Boys Season 4

The Amazon series, which debuted in mid-June, has the unfortunate distinction of being loved by the critics and slammed by the audience. While critics have given it a solid 92%, the audience was less than enthusiastic with their 52% score.

