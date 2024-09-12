When Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist starrer Challengers was released in theaters in April this year, it made headlines for the cast’s amazing performances, gripping narrative, and steamy scenes. The romantic sports drama became a box-office success and was soon released on VOD and DVD.

However, streaming audiences have been awaiting the film’s release on an online platform ever since. The wait is finally coming to an end, as Challengers will soon begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Challengers: Streaming Release Date

Challengers will premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, September 19th, 2024. This marks the film’s streaming debut more than four months after its theatrical release. To watch the film, you need to be an active Prime Video subscriber. The streaming platform subscription is included in Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month.

Challengers arrived in cinemas on April 26th and had a decent theatrical run. It earned over $94 million worldwide against a budget of $55 million. The movie’s domestic collections stood at $50.1 million, including a $15 million opening weekend. The film also received critical praise for its performances and background score.

Three Sports Persons’ Lives Get Entangled in Challengers

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, Challengers revolves around Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach who now manages her husband Art, a tennis player, as he enters a Challenger-level tournament. Things get complicated when Patrick, Art’s old best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, joins the game.

As they all compete, old feelings and rivalries arise, making things tense on and off the tennis court. The film stars Zendaya as Tashi, Mike Faist as Art, and Josh O’Connor as Patrick. The cast includes Darnell Appling, Nada Despotovich, Naheem Garcia, Hailey Gates, Jake Jensen, AJ Lister, and Shane Harris.

