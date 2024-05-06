Zendaya is having a good year so far; first, her movie Dune 2 smashed box office records and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2024, and now her Challengers is also doing well at the theatres. It has surpassed Luca Guadagnino’s highest-grossing film, Call Me by Your Name, starring Timothee Chalamet. Here’s everything about the film’s box office collections.

Luca’s film is a tennis drama with a high-tension love triangle drama. The film received excellent reviews from film critics. The Euphoria star was widely praised for her outstanding performance as a former tennis player turned coach. The movie also stars Josh O’Connor, known for his role as Charles, Prince of Wales in the Netflix hit drama, The Crown. He also won an Emmy for his part. Grammy and Daytime Emmy Award winner Mike Faist, best known for starring in Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story, is also a crucial character in this film.

On its second weekend, Challengers has earned a solid $7.5 million. It had a 25% drop from last weekend, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. Zendaya and Luca Guadagnino’s movie has scored an impressive $22.8 million internationally so far. The film has collected $29.4 million in the United States, and its global cume has reached $52.2 million.

With a 452.2 million global cume, Challengers has surpassed Luca’s highest-grossing movie, Call Me by Your Name’s global run. It was released in 2017 and collected $18 million in the US and $25.2 million internationally, as per Box Office Mojo’s data. Timothee Chalamet‘s movie earned $43.3 million.

Zendaya’s movie has beaten Call Me by Your Name’s global collections by almost $10 million. It is now Luca Guadagnino‘s highest-grossing film, and it achieved that feat within two weeks of its theatrical release. The film has yet to earn more at the theatres. It was released in the United States on April 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

