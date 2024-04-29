Challengers’ box office report for its opening weekend is here, and it is reportedly the biggest debut for an original drama this year. It is also a significant achievement for Zendaya since one of the biggest attractions in this movie was the Dune: Part Two star. The film is ruling the domestic box office charts. Scroll down to get a detailed report.

About the Film-

The movie revolves around Tashi, a former tennis player who became a coach and transformed her husband from a mediocre player to a grand slam champ. She makes him play a challenger event to get him out of his losing streak. Things get heated when Tashi’s husband faces Patrick, who was once his best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino has directed the film, which features Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist in critical roles alongside Zendaya. It has received a solid 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes‘ Tomatometer, while the audiences have rated it 76% till now.

Challengers’ Box Office Reception

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando details the film’s box office earnings on its debut weekend. According to that report, the movie has earned a strong $15 million in the US. It has gained a modest $1.2 million from the IMAX screenings. The R-rated tennis romance drama achieved the numbers in the domestic market from 3,477 locations. This weekend, the film is at the top of the domestic box office chart.

Challengers, starring Zendaya, was reportedly made on a reported budget of $55 million, and the film has collected $10 million from overseas. The WB bought the distribution rights of this movie from MGM for the overseas market. It has crossed the domestic collection of Luca Guadagnino’s last film, Bones and All, and its global collections, becoming his second highest-grossing movie. The top spot is occupied by Timothee Chalamet-led Call Me By Your Name. It earned $18.06 million domestically and $41.5 million worldwide.

As of now, Challengers has earned $25 million worldwide, while Bones and All’s lifetime global collection is only $15.23 million. It was released in the theatres on April 26 and runs there.

