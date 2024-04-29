Kung Fu Panda 4 has crossed the half-a-billion mark globally and thus became one of those animated movies to achieve this feat. Po returned for the fourth time, and this time, he had to face a unique challenge posed by The Chameleon. Jack Black once again entertained us with his enigmatic voiceover. Keep scrolling for the latest box office update of the fourth installment.

The new film’s story revolves around Po training a new warrior when he is chosen to be the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. However, when a powerful shape-shifting sorceress set her eyes on his Staff of Wisdom, he sought help and teamed up with the corsac fox.

Viola Davis joined the cast of Kung Fu Panda 4 as The Chameleon and Awkwafina as Zhen, the corsac fox, alongside Jack Black’s lead character Po. Dustin Hoffman and Bryan Cranston returned as Master Shifu and Po’s biological father, respectively. It was released on March 8, and after over a month, the movie has crossed the $500 million mark globally. The film earned $3.6 million in the US box office on its 8th 3-day weekend.

According to Deadline’s report, Kung Fu Panda 4 has now earned $504.5 million globally. So far, domestically, it has collected $184.99 million and $318.5 million from overseas. It is reportedly the fourth animated film to have achieved a global milestone since 2020. The other films are The Super Mario Bros Movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

This movie is the franchise’s highest-grossing film in 37 markets, including Mexico, where it raked in $35.2 million, and Brazil, earning $8.1 million. The franchise has crossed the $2 billion mark with the contribution from the fourth part and is the 7th highest-grossing animated franchise to achieve this feat.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Avengers Endgame Box Office: Decoding $2.79 Billion Massive Collection With The Biggest Opening Day In The History Of Cinema – Records, Numbers & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News