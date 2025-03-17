Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated film Thug Life is shaping into a cinematic spectacle, bringing together powerhouse actors from multiple industries. This marks the second collaboration between the two icons after the legendary Nayakan.

With Mani Ratnam’s visionary direction, A.R. Rahman’s soul-stirring music, and Kamal Haasan’s unmatched presence, the film is expected to be a grand action entertainer. Adding to its appeal, Thug Life will feature actors from Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu cinema, making it one of the most ambitious multi-starrers in Indian cinema.

During a recent FICCI event, Kamal Haasan spoke about the film’s scale, saying, “It’s a multi-starrer, and some of the actors in the film are going to become stars in the future. If we include them, it truly becomes a multi-starrer. This is the kind of film Mani wanted to make, and I wanted to do it too—so we are doing it.”

He further elaborated, “The story has numerous characters, played by exceptionally talented actors from Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu cinema. We have all sorts of great talent, and each one of them is capable of holding the film on their own.”

Produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mehendran, and Siva Ananth, Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Nasser, Abhirami, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Mahesh Manjrekar Ali Fazal, Vaiyapuri and in key roles. With Mani Ratnam at the helm and A.R. Rahman composing the music, the film is set for a grand worldwide release on June 5, 2025.

