Not only in Hollywood, but half the world is also now invested in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s courtroom drama. The $50 million defamation case that Depp has sued Heard for, has now entered its 2nd week and still continues to unravel many shocking details.

Advertisement

Now according to some reports, Johnny is now planning to investigate whether Amber’s ex-billionaire boyfriend, Elon Musk, is the biological father of her daughter who was just born last year. For the unversed, during the 2020 libel case, Depp had accused that Elon and Heard were dating each other for a brief period while the Aquaman actress was still married to Depp.

Advertisement

According to the site yourtango, in the upcoming proceedings, Johnny Depp would be probing whether his ex-wife Amber Heard had her daughter ‘Oonagh Paige’ with her (alleged) ex-boyfriend Elon Musk, amid claims that they created embryos together. For the unversed, according to reports by Mirror, one of Heard’s mom’s friends, had claimed that the billionaire was suing the Aquaman actress in an attempt to have the embryos destroyed as she wanted to have babies with him.

Well, Johnny Depp’s ongoing defamation case with his ex-wife Amber Heard (which he filed over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed wherein she called herself a survivor of domestic violence) is taking quite some unexpected twists and turns day by day. However, what matters here is whether this report over Depp allegedly raising a question about the biological father of Amber’s daughter holds any truth. Let’s have a look:

Firstly, the news website doesn’t seem to be an authentic one. Secondly, whether Elon and Amber in fact saved some embryos and later the Aquaman actress used them to have baby ‘Oonagh’ through surrogacy, is only speculated. As a matter of fact, there is no evidence that implicates Musk actually sued Heard in order to destroy those ‘apparently’ saved embryos. It is also worth pointing out that the defamation case is still in court and it would be too early to arrive at a conclusion. Therefore, the report claiming that Depp investigating the biological father of Heard’s daughter is not true.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Rihanna Steps Out With A$AP Rocky On A Dinner Date Flashing Her Pregnant Belly, Netizens Troll, “So Rich & Still No Decent Clothes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube