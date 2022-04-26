Johnny Depp is currently battling his ex-wife Amber Heard in the court. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star has sued the Aquaman actress over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 alleging domestic abuse. As the trial is currently being conducted and everything is being televised, Howard Stern has ended up calling JD a ‘narcissist’. Scroll below for all the details!

During his radio segment, The Howard Stern Show, the American Radio personality has weighed in his thoughts on the current trial. There lately have been a lot of stars who have taken sides in terms of The Johnny, Amber war. Even Aquaman star Jason Momoa recently followed Depp.

While Amber Heard and her team opposed the idea of the having cameras inside the trial room, Howard Stern claims that Johnny Depp is intentionally ‘overacting’ in front of the televised audience. “The reason he wanted that, he wanted it televised, is that’s what narcissists do,” he said on his Sirius XM radio show.

Howard Stern continued, “They think they can talk their way out of anything. I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.”

He continued, “If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so overacting, ’cause he’s writing his own material as he goes along. You know, I got to tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”

If that wasn’t enough, Howard Stern called Amber Heard and Johnny Depp “two battling children.”

Even Johnny’s accent was mocked by the host.

