Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing libel case is one of the most trending topics on social media at the moment. Every new day in the hearing comes with a new revelation and seems like the internet is also utterly divided over who is right. In the most recent development, Depp has reacted to claims that he put off a burning cigarette on Amber which is an extreme form of domestic violence.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber for an opinionated piece she wrote for the newspaper Washington Post in the year 2018, which he believes, affected his reputation to a great extent. Heard had claimed to be a domestic abuse survivor in the written piece, indicating that it was one of the reasons for their divorce in 2016. The couple had a short-lived relationship as they started dating in 2012, were engaged by 2014 and got married the very next year.

Advertisement

In the most recent turn of events, Johnny Depp answered a few burning questions as a part of the defamation case. According to The Independent, an audio was played in the court which implied that Depp put out a burning cigarette on Amber Heard but the Pirates of the Caribbean actor straight up denied these allegations.

Amber Heard can be heard screaming, “Go put your f*ck*ng cigarettes out on someone else”, in the audio clip and as a response, Johnny Depp says, “Shut up, fat a*s.”

While explaining himself on the stand, Johnny Depp said on Monday, “I can certainly say, without hesitation, there’s no way under the sun that I would flick a cigarette at her or burn her with a cigarette. If I flicked ashes, and ash got on her, but she’s certainly not screaming out in pain as if a cigarette is being put out on her.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Johnny Depp Reveals He Was Approached To Write For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 But Was Released By Disney: “I Was Guilty Until Proven Innocent”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube