Amber Heard has been all over the news lately for the case she is fighting in the court against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The hearing has been quite dramatic so far and the internet also seems quite divided over who is right and wrong. Amidst all this talk, we bring to you a throwback piece from the time Heard admitted that she is not hetros*xual or bis*xual, doing away with the identity system altogether.

For the unversed, Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of physical abuse before filing for a divorce in the year 2016, just a year after they got married. She wrote an opinionated piece for Washington post in the year 2018 and Depp is now suing her for the allegations with a lawsuit worth $50 million. He is also getting countersued by the Aquaman star for double the amount and seems like they are going all out with the testimonies this time.

In the year 2017, Amber Heard was just out of her marriage with Johnny Depp when she spoke to Allure about her s*xual orientation and was of the opinion that she does not believe in putting labels. Speaking about being clicked with ex Tasya van Ree, Amber said, “I happened to be dating a woman, and people started taking pictures of us walking to our car after dinner. I [was] holding her hand, and I realised that I have two options: I can let go of her hand and, when asked about it, I can say that my private life is my private life. Or I could not let go and own it.”

“Everyone told me: ‘You cannot do this.’ I had played opposite Nicolas Cage [in one movie], and in another I was playing opposite Johnny. And everyone said, ‘You’re throwing it all away. You can’t do this to your career.’ And I said, ‘I cannot do this any other way. Watch me.”, Amber Heard added.

