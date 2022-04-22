Aaron Paul, who is known for playing the iconic Jesse Pinkman in Vince Gilligan’s ‘Breaking Bad’ has become a father of two as he and his wife Lauren Parsekian welcomed a baby boy.

Advertisement

The actor shared the news with his followers on his Instagram as he put up pictures of his second child on his handle.

Advertisement

Sharing a set of three pictures, one of which shows the baby winking for the camera, Aaron Paul wrote in the caption, “My little man. Ryden Caspian Paul. So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you. I promise to make you proud little guy. We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it’s time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul)

Aaron Paul’s wife Parsekian expressed similar sentiments as she wrote in her post, “Ryden Caspian Paul We’ve spent the last month getting acquainted with this little guy and we couldn’t be more in love.”

She continued, “Born on a full moon, he has such a gentle and knowing spirit. I’m so deeply thankful that he chose us to be a part of his journey. Name inspired by our favorite artist, @markryden.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8)

Aaron Paul first spilt the news during Tuesday’s episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. He also revealed that his ‘Breaking Bad’ co-star Bryan Cranston, 66, has not only met the infant but also has a special relationship with baby Ryden.

Must Read: Oscar Winner Nicolas Cage Reveals His First Reaction To ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’ Pitch, Calls It An ‘Absolute Horror’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube