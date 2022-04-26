The Batman has hit the streaming services and has created a new record on HBO Max. After a successful run in the theatres, Warner Bros continued their 45 days plans and released the Robert Pattinson starrer online. As of now, with global earnings of $759,176,777 at the box office, the Matt Reeves directorial is the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

It was one of the biggest projects for WB this year and proved that a theatrical release followed by a premiere on streaming services works better than a hybrid one. Even the reviews for the movie have been outstanding, with several people calling Pattinson their favourite version of the caped crusader.

Released on 4th March, The Batman has made its way to HBO Max, though it is still available in a few theatres. As per Deadline, the Robert Pattinson starrer’s first week on the streaming service was bigger than a majority of the films released with a day-and-date strategy last year. It had a 4.1 million viewership in one week.

With that many viewers, The Batman beat other DC movies like The Suicide Squad (3.5 million), Wonder Woman 1984 (3.2 million), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2.2 million) on HBO Max. The film also defeated other Warner Bros productions, including The Matrix Resurrections (3.2 million) and Dune (2.3 million).

The Robert Pattinson-led film has only one movie to beat in order to take the first position, and that is Mortal Kombat, which had 4.3 million views. The movie is not just released for those who missed it on the big screens but for those who wish to re-watch it.

It wasn’t just the raging reviews and good ratings that helped The Batman in breaking all the records that it has. Positive word of mouth certainly pushed the movie to new heights. Stick to Koimoi for more!

